Capula Management Ltd Buys 47,915 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 488.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,724 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,915 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Tapestry by 3.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $39.18 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

