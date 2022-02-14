CargoX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38,549.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. CargoX has a market cap of $34.20 million and $38,549.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00037567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00105751 BTC.

About CargoX

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

