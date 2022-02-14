Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 30,904 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAQ. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,167,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 48,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

