Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the January 15th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRRFY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($23.10) to €19.70 ($22.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

