Carry (CRE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.70 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $68.95 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00075706 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000201 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

