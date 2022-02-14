Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.63 million.
CASA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.
Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. 150,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.15.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casa Systems (CASA)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.