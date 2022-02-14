Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Position Increased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.23% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $20,541,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 333.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 44,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 756.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.23. 360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,055. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.