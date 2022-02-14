Castellan Group Has $2.33 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Castellan Group lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.2% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

NYSE CCI opened at $168.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.77. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

