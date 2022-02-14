Castellan Group Purchases 512 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Castellan Group grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in S&P Global by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $387.66 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.37 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.13. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.75.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

