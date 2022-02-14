Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,085,079 shares.The stock last traded at $7.68 and had previously closed at $7.94.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $812.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 55,238 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 370,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

