CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $56,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after purchasing an additional 297,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,512,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300,286 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,719,000 after purchasing an additional 432,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,489,000 after purchasing an additional 298,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $101.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

