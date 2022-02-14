CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Purchases $300,234.00 in Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.65 on Monday, reaching $176.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,073. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $148.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.90.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,243,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $1,562,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

