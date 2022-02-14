CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of CDW worth $46,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after buying an additional 892,876 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after buying an additional 695,521 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,956,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $178.75 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $148.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

