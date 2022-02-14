Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.46

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 5647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.

FUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $27,594,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 449,429 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.