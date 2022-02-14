Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.46

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 5647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.
FUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.
The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36.
Cedar Fair Company Profile (NYSE:FUN)
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
