Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.51. Celanese has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several analysts have commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

