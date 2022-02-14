Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.600 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.27.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.08. 40,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,934. Celanese has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

