Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLS remained flat at $$11.99 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 555,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,938. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

