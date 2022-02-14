Celo (CELO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Celo has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $69.73 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00006792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.69 or 0.06867651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,532.07 or 0.99464147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00048598 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

