Celtic (LON:CCP) Price Target Raised to GBX 156

Celtic (LON:CCP) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 143 ($1.93) to GBX 156 ($2.11) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.17% from the stock’s current price.

CCP stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.43) on Monday. Celtic has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.21.

Get Celtic alerts:

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.