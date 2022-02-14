Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.36.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,698,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.52 and a 1 year high of C$20.56. The stock has a market cap of C$40.17 billion and a PE ratio of 45.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,010 shares of company stock worth $651,686.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

