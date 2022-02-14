Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEY. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centamin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 119.60 ($1.62).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 93.05 ($1.26) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.67). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.34.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($34,117.65).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

