Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEY. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centamin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 119.60 ($1.62).
Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 93.05 ($1.26) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.67). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.34.
About Centamin
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
See Also
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.