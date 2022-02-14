Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. 9,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 24,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.