Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.340-$-1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.87 billion-$8.87 billion.

Shares of CJPRY stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,945. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Japan Railway from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.