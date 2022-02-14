Centrifuge Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $90.51 million and $398,398.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.36 or 0.06850969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.33 or 1.00085943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00048552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00048695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,696,692 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.