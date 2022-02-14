Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) shares were up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 2,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 47,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15.
Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CQE)
