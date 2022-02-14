Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) shares were up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 2,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 47,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15.

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd.

