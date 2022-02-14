Ceres (CERES) Market Capitalization Achieves $516,291.73

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Ceres coin can now be bought for $93.67 or 0.00219821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $516,291.73 and approximately $199.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ceres has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.27 or 0.06897090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,520.10 or 1.00183915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006354 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

