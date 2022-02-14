CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.80 and last traded at $72.80. 17,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,634,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,893 shares of company stock worth $10,250,066. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

