ChainX (PCX) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $21.79 million and $669,162.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00004071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.21 or 0.06918344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.19 or 0.99760848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006191 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX's official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . ChainX's official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

