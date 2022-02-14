ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,696 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.14% of ChampionX worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 515.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,092 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6,481.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 506,155 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $12,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 3.02. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHX. Barclays increased their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.