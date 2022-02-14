Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Bought by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare comprises about 2.9% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 295.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,558 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 70.2% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 224.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Change Healthcare news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHNG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

