ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Update

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 733,800 shares, a growth of 91.6% from the January 15th total of 383,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.16. 10,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.64. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

