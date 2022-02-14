Charter Trust Co. Acquires 19,957 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 255,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,427,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

