Charter Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,367 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $52.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,118.00. The company had a trading volume of 82,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,231.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,342.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.