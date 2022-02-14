Charter Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,826,273. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.