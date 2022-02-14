Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.63. 269,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,384,445. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $220.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

