Charter Trust Co. Sells 517 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Charter Trust Co. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.8% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $232.82. 28,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,431. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.82. The stock has a market cap of $222.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 55.37%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

