Chartist Inc. CA Sells 1,239 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chartist Inc. CA decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.9% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $201.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,572,262. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.09 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.95 and a 200-day moving average of $220.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

