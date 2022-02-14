ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $985,924.32 and $28,031.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,440.26 or 0.99995788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00062784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00020699 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002660 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00019983 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00370770 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.