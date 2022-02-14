Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,517 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after purchasing an additional 285,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 224,661 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,196,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 126,427 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLDT. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLDT opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.65 million, a P/E ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

