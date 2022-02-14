Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Several research firms recently commented on CHEK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Dawson James upgraded Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.61 on Monday. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.47.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
