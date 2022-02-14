Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research firms recently commented on CHEK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Dawson James upgraded Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.61 on Monday. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Check-Cap by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 207,260 shares during the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

