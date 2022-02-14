Chesapeake Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHK. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $69.15 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.