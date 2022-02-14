CHI Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,836 shares during the period. Pliant Therapeutics comprises 12.2% of CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.89% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $41,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 38,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 166,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,200. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

