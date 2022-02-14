CHI Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

CHI Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,232,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,861 shares during the period. Repare Therapeutics accounts for about 17.1% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.02% of Repare Therapeutics worth $58,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPTX. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. 3,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.30. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

