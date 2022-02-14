CHI Advisors LLC Sells 499,756 Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

CHI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,756 shares during the period. Ikena Oncology comprises about 1.2% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Ikena Oncology worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IKNA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 416.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 362,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,466,000 after buying an additional 654,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $121,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $400,764.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. 229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,028. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

