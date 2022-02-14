CHI Advisors LLC Takes $19.90 Million Position in Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)

CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,055,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,904,000. Omega Therapeutics comprises about 5.8% of CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned 2.21% of Omega Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:OMGA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,038. Omega Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69.

Omega Therapeutics Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

