China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $564,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CEA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE CEA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.04. 5,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.21. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

