China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,500 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the January 15th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,341.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYYHF opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the sale of automobiles and provision of after-sales services. It operates through the following business segments: Passenger Vehicle Sales and Service; Automobile Rental Services; and Financial Leasing and Small Loan Services.

