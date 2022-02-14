Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.62 billion-$7.66 billion.

CHT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.36. 131,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,173. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 148,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

