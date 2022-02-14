Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.140-$3.260 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.10.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $97.58. 84,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

