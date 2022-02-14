CIBC Trims Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Target Price to C$60.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.
Fortis stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,924. Fortis has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fortis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
