CIBC Trims Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Target Price to C$60.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,924. Fortis has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fortis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.